REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. 496,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,843. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $849.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

