Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
REGN stock opened at $993.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $995.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $926.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $858.72.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.