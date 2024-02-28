Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $939.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $942.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $993.35 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $995.97. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $926.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.