Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) recently:

2/23/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

2/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

2/8/2024 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/22/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 410,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,756. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

