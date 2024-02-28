Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

