Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/25/2024 – TherapeuticsMD is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.
Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD
In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
