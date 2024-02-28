Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sypris Solutions (SYPR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2024 – Sypris Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Sypris Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

SYPR opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

