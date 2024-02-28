RB Global (TSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.42

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$105.42 and last traded at C$104.26, with a volume of 117153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RB Global Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.3901612 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

