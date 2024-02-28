RB Global, Inc. (RBA) to Issue 1 Dividend of $1.43 on February 9th

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) announced a 1 dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.431 per share on Friday, February 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$103.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.08. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of C$68.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts predict that RB Global will post 4.3901612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBA

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total transaction of C$29,673.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.