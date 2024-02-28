Raymond James Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$29.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

TSE EFN traded down C$0.25 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.82. 686,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,393. The firm has a market cap of C$8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.03. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$299,620.00. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

