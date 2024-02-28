Rand Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Rand Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RAND stock remained flat at $13.75 on Wednesday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 23.22 and a current ratio of 23.22.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.