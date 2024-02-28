Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.58. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,806,659 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $689.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

