Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 92.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Get Quilter alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QLT

Quilter Trading Down 3.2 %

Quilter Company Profile

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.70. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,241.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.80 ($1.34).

(Get Free Report

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.