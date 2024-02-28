Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 92.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.67 ($1.18).
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
