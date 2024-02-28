Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Bought by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Quest Resource accounts for about 8.8% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 13.12% of Quest Resource worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 72,872.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $56,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,998 shares of company stock worth $51,882 in the last 90 days. 23.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Resource Stock Down 1.3 %

Quest Resource Company Profile

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 21,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,908. The company has a market cap of $141.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

