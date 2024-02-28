Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 35,692 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,692 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Five Below worth $79,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $200.78 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.16 and its 200 day moving average is $182.37. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.