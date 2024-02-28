Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 154,040 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,040 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $65,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $557.84 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

