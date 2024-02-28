Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Sysco worth $64,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

