Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $83.72 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292,411 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $83,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 850.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

