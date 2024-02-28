Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $61.03 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 689.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 702,391 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $61,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,170,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

