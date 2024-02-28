Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209,528 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $59,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $256.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

