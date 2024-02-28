Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 326,280 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,280 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $72,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.