Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 210,285 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,285 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $67,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 53.2% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 54,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

