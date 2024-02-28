QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $178,596.39 and $151.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014784 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00016813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,973.17 or 1.00064898 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 421,895.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00177276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151673 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $182.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

