Qtum Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00006080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $388.09 million and approximately $76.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.72 or 0.05500616 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00065227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00021382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00018763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

