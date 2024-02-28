Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Cut by Analyst

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $314.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,293 shares of company stock valued at $52,718,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

