Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Issued By Zacks Research

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

