Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Cut by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,783,000 after buying an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

