Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PBF Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBF. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 295,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 189,928 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

