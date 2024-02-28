Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Reduced by Cormark

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for High Liner Foods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HLF opened at C$12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.34. The firm has a market cap of C$416.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

