Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Further Reading

