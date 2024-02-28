Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

AMZN opened at $173.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.36.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

