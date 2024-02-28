Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average of $193.19. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

