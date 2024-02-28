Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NV5 Global, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NV5 Global in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NVEE opened at $101.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $119.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 62.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

