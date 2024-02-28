Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 460,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.