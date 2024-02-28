ProPetro Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.21. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ProPetro by 40.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProPetro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

