PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

