Prom Price Hits $11.41 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Prom has a total market cap of $208.15 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $11.41 or 0.00018991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014906 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00016634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,993.02 or 0.99894433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 421,943.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00179934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008287 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.291934 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $10,197,372.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

