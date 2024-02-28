Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after buying an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,270,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,484,000 after buying an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Progyny by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after buying an additional 293,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 272,359 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

