Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 781,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 432,276 shares.The stock last traded at $53.27 and had previously closed at $53.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Progress Software Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,045.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,045.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

