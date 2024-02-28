Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $99.04 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

