Profund Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.