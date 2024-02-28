Profund Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $263.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $263.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.