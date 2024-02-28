Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rambus by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

