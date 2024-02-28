Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

