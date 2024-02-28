Profund Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veracyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VCYT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

