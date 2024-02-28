Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.