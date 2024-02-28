Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,399 shares of company stock valued at $329,102 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

