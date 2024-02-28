Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

