Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $870.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $765.59 and its 200 day moving average is $641.29. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

