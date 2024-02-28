Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,488 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Saia by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $570.40 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.