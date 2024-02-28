Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $102.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $102.75.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.